Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sacks Goff in Bucs win
Gholston notched a sack during Sunday's win over the Rams.
Gholston's lone tackle came on a sack of Rams quarterback, Jared Goff. It was Gholston's first sack of the season, already equalling his total from 2018.
