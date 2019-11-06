Gholston recorded four tackles (two solo) and a half-sack in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The veteran equaled the season high in tackles he'd set in Week 1 against the 49ers, and he was able to get a piece of the quarterback for only the second time this season. Gholston is only serving in a rotational role in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense, capping his already modest IDP value further.