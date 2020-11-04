The Buccaneers placed Gholston on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Gholston hasn't tested positive for the virus, but he's considered a close contact to an infected person. If he's able to test negative through Saturday, he'll be available for Sunday's game versus the Saints. Gholston is having an impressive season with 21 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup through eight games, but if he happens to sit out, Patrick O'Connor is next up to start at defensive end.
