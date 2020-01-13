Buccaneers' William Gholston: Solid bounce-back season in '19
Gholston recorded 38 tackles (26 solo), one sack and two passes defensed across 16 games in 2019.
Gholston has now toiled away for four different coaching administrations in Tampa, but he continues to retain a spot on the roster due to his typically steady play in the defensive-line rotation. In 2019, the 28-year-old bounced back from the most unproductive season of his career a year earlier, upping his tackle total from 10 to 38. Gholston is on the books for a reasonable $4.75 million in 2020, so he's likely to continue in his current role next season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Pair of TFLs in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Ready for Atlanta•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sees boost in tackle count•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sacks Goff in Bucs win•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Starting Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...