Play

Gholston recorded 38 tackles (26 solo), one sack and two passes defensed across 16 games in 2019.

Gholston has now toiled away for four different coaching administrations in Tampa, but he continues to retain a spot on the roster due to his typically steady play in the defensive-line rotation. In 2019, the 28-year-old bounced back from the most unproductive season of his career a year earlier, upping his tackle total from 10 to 38. Gholston is on the books for a reasonable $4.75 million in 2020, so he's likely to continue in his current role next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories