Gholston (foot) is wearing a walking boot on his right foot Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gholston appears to have picked up a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, during which he notched two tackles (one solo). Expect Wednesday's first injury report of the week to shed some light on the severity of the starting defensive end's issue. Rakeem Nunez-Roches would likely play an increased role on defense if Gholston were forced to miss any time.