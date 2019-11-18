Buccaneers' William Gholston: Spotted in walking boot
Gholston (foot) is wearing a walking boot on his right foot Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gholston appears to have picked up a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, during which he notched two tackles (one solo). Expect Wednesday's first injury report of the week to shed some light on the severity of the starting defensive end's issue. Rakeem Nunez-Roches would likely play an increased role on defense if Gholston were forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sees boost in tackle count•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sacks Goff in Bucs win•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Starting Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Starting in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Drops 15 pounds•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Struggles in pass rush continue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...