Gholston will start at left defensive end in place of Vinny Curry (ankle) in Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Redskins, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran has been relegated to a rotational spot this season when the defensive line's first unit has been healthy, but he'll plug back into a starter's role against an injury-depleted Redskins offensive line. Gholston has historically struggled to offer much push while rushing the passer (11 career sacks across five-plus seasons), but he's known as an above-average run stopper.