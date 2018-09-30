Gholston will draw the start at defensive tackle in place of Beau Allen (foot) for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran defensive tackle gets the starting nod despite first-round pick Vita Vea (calf) also being active for the first time. Gholston has logged three tackles (two solo) this season while serving in a rotational role over the first three games.