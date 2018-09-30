Buccaneers' William Gholston: Starting in Week 4
Gholston will draw the start at defensive tackle in place of Beau Allen (foot) for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran defensive tackle gets the starting nod despite first-round pick Vita Vea (calf) also being active for the first time. Gholston has logged three tackles (two solo) this season while serving in a rotational role over the first three games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Drops 15 pounds•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Struggles in pass rush continue•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Posts four tackles in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Three tackles in Week 12 return•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Active in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Logs another full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....