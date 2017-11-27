Gholston (neck) registered three solo tackles -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

The 26-year-old defensive end was back in action after missing the prior two games following his Week 9 neck injury. Gholston recorded his first stop behind the line of scrimmage since Week 3, but he remains without a sack after logging three apiece in each of the past two seasons. Due to his relatively marginal production, he's only a fantasy consideration in the deepest of IDP formats.