Buccaneers' William Gholston: Three tackles in Week 12 return
Gholston (neck) registered three solo tackles -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
The 26-year-old defensive end was back in action after missing the prior two games following his Week 9 neck injury. Gholston recorded his first stop behind the line of scrimmage since Week 3, but he remains without a sack after logging three apiece in each of the past two seasons. Due to his relatively marginal production, he's only a fantasy consideration in the deepest of IDP formats.
