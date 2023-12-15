Gholston (knee) is out for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Gholston will miss his first game since 2017 as he nurses a knee injury he sustained in Week 14 at Atlanta. In his place, Patrick O'Conner could see an uptick in snaps on the defensive line.
