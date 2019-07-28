Buccaneers' Xavier Ubosi: Reaches injury settlement with Bucs
Ubosi reached an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Ubosi started training camp on the PUP list and was waived/injured by the Buccaneers just two days later. Now, he'll be a free agent following the injury settlement.
