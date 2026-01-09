Diaby recorded 50 tackles (29 solo), including 7.0 sacks, one defensed pass and one forced fumble across 17 games during the 2025 season.

Diaby played in all 17 games for the third time in as many seasons to open his career, and he got to the 7.0-sack threshold for the second campaign within that span. Diaby is still looking for his first career interception, but he's now forced one fumble in each of his first three seasons and played a career-high 781 snaps in 2025. Diaby will head into the final year of his contract in 2026, although given the steady production he's delivered over his first three seasons, it's possible the Bucs may be willing to discuss an extension this offseason.