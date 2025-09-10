Buccaneers' Yaya Diaby: Effective in pursuit Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diaby tallied three assisted tackles and two QB hits in Sunday's Week 1 win over Atlanta.
Though Diaby posted a modest tackle total in the season-opener, one of his stops went for a loss, and he also notched a pair of QB hits. The third-year linebacker logged 56 of the Bucs' 76 defensive snaps. Diaby racked up 12.0 regular-season sacks over his first two NFL campaigns.
