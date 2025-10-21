Diaby logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble in Monday's loss to the Lions.

Diaby made a big play early, sacking Jared Goff in Tampa Bay territory and forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Buccaneers. However, his team was unable to capitalize, punting after failing to convert a first down on the subsequent drive. Diaby's sack pushed him up to 4.0 through seven games on the season.