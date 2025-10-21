Buccaneers' Yaya Diaby: Gets to QB in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diaby logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble in Monday's loss to the Lions.
Diaby made a big play early, sacking Jared Goff in Tampa Bay territory and forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Buccaneers. However, his team was unable to capitalize, punting after failing to convert a first down on the subsequent drive. Diaby's sack pushed him up to 4.0 through seven games on the season.
