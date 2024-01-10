Diaby recorded six tackles (three solo), including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Diaby recorded one of three takedowns of Bryce Young on the afternoon, giving him 2.5 total sacks over the final three games of the campaign. The rookie third-round pick enjoyed a productive first pro season that saw him compile 39 tackles (25 solo), including 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 17 games. He should continue to play a key rotational role in the upcoming home wild-card matchup against the Eagles on Monday night.