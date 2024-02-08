Diaby totaled 38 tackles (25 solo), including 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble across 17 regular-season games. He added four tackles (three solo) in two postseason contests.

The rookie third-round pick opened the season in a rotational role, but he eventually took over the starting weak-side linebacker job from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Diaby displayed a knack for getting to the quarterback, and 4.5 of his sacks came from Week 11 on. Diaby is likely to enter training camp as the favorite to continue in the starting role, and if he succeeds in retaining the top spot in the depth chart, he could enjoy a true IDP breakout season in 2024.