Diaby, a rookie third-round pick who's impressed throughout training camp, returned to padded on-field work this week after missing some time with an undisclosed injury, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Diaby missed multiple practices leading up to the Buccaneers' second preseason game against the Jets last Saturday before also sitting out that contest. However, the Louisville product appears to be back to full health and continues to impress with a versatility that's seen him make multiple pass breakups, record several would-be sacks and make a nifty diving interception during 11-on-11 work throughout camp.