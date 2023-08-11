Diaby, a rookie third-round pick, has shown an impressive blend of speed and power thus far in training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Diaby enters Friday night's preseason opener against the Steelers looking to make a case for the fourth outside linebacker job, and the Louisville product has already laid a solid foundation with his work over the first two weeks of camp. Head coach Todd Bowles has preemptively identified the linebacker position as a whole as the one likely to lead to the toughest cutdown decisions for him and his staff in a few weeks. Diaby, who racked up 14 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, as a senior in 2022, boasts the pass-rushing profile that's integral to the outside linebacker position in Bowles' scheme.