Head coach Todd Bowles said that Diaby (knee) has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Diaby exited this past Sunday's 16-0 win over the Falcons with the knee injury, which was revealed to be a Grade 2 MCL sprain following an MRI on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though Diaby will miss at least one game due to the injury, Bowles expressed hope that the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye would aid the edge rusher's recovery and allow him to avoid a stint on injured reserve.