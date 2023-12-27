Diaby recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, along with a forced and recovered fumble in Sunday's 30-16 victory versus the Jaguars.

Tampa Bay took a 20-0 lead into halftime, and Diaby helped ensure that the Jaguars didn't gain momentum on their opening drive of the third quarter, contributing on a split sack of Trevor Lawrence and forcing a fumble that he recovered himself on the play. The rookie linebacker is up to 6.5 sacks on the campaign, which is tied with the Rams' Kobie Turner for the top spot among first-year players. All of Diaby's sacks have come since Week 8.