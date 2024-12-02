Diaby recorded six total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers.

Diaby impressed rushing the passer in Sunday's overtime win, as he logged three QB hits on Bryce Young despite not recording a sack. The second-year outside linebacker from Louisville has now accumulated 37 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through the Buccaneers' first 12 games this season. He's expected to continue starting opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) as part of the Bucs' top edge-rushing duo as the season progresses.