The Buccaneers selected Diaby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Diaby is immensely athletic at 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, boasting not just a sturdy frame on the edge but plus reach (33 and 7/8-inch arms) and blazing speed (4.51-second 40) as well. The one question with Diaby is his skill set because he didn't produce until the 2022 season at Louisville, when he was already 23 years old.