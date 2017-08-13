Play

Hocker signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Sunday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

After a round of tryouts with other kickers to replace the departed Roberto Aguayo, Hocker evidently came out on top and will provide the Bucs with an extra leg for the preseason. However, he likely faces long odds of uprooting Nick Folk prior to Week 1.

