The Buccaneers placed Annexstad (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Annexstad can be activated at any point throughout training camp or the preseason, once able to practice. The nature of his injury remains undisclosed. When ready to practice, the undrafted rookie out of Iliinois State will be competing for a chance to stick around in a deep reserve role for Tampa Bay.