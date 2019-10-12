Bailey (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bailey broke his foot Thursday, triggering the move. Nate Trewyn was added to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad in a corresponding move, and he will become a depth option along the Buccaneers' interior offensive line.

