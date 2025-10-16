Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: All set for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum (thumb) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
McCollum missed the team's 30-19 win over the 49ers in Week 6 due to a thumb injury, but he now looks to be ready to go for Week 7. The 26-year-old will be back in his starting role at cornerback against Detroit on Monday Night Football.
