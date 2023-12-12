McCollum recorded nine tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and one forced fumble during Sunday's 29-25 win over the Falcons.

McCollum again played 100 percent of defensive snaps with Jamel Dean (ankle) out for a third straight game. While it's possible Dean could retake the field Week 15 versus the Packers, Carlton Davis (groin) was forced out Sunday against Atlanta, meaning the Buccaneers could again be a man down at cornerback. That leaves multiple possible paths for McCollum to continue handling more than a depth role.