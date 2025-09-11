Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Dealing with neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a neck injury.
McCollum likely tweaked his neck during the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons in Week 1, when he tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) while playing 74 of 76 defensive snaps. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into the Bucs' Week 2 clash against the Texans on Monday.
