McCollum (thumb) didn't practice Wednesday.

McCollum suffered a thumb injury during the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Eagles. He was able to play against the Seahawks in Week 5 but has since undergone a procedure for the injury, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers. McCollum's practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his odds of playing Sunday, but his absence would open the door for Kindle Vildor, Josh Hayes and rookie second-rounder Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) to see additional snaps on defense.