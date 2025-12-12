Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Done for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum (hip) won't return to Thursday's Week 15 game against Atlanta.
McCollum suffered a hip injury midway through the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after halftime. He didn't record any defensive stats before his departure. Kindle Vildor has stepped in at cornerback in McCollum's place.
