McCollum (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
With Sunday's game winding down, it's unclear whether McCollum will return even if he's healthy. Keenan Isaac and Tyrek Funderburk are in line for increased snaps at corner for as long as McCollum is sidelined.
