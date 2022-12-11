McCollum (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCollum apparently sustained a concussion when he collided with San Francisco safety George Odum on a Buccaneers punt in the second quarter, per Laine. The rookie cornerback will now have one week to clear concussion protocol before Tampa Bay faces the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 18. McCollum had stepped up into a bigger role with Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) once again inactive Week 14, so his absence will likely leave Dee Delaney to fill in for this depleted secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Ready to roll against Cleveland•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Will not return•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Ready to face Packers•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Won't debut Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Likely out Week 2•