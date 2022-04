The Buccaneers selected McCollum in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

McCollum starred at the NFL Combine by posting a 4.33 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-2, 199 pounds. He was a five-year starter at Sam Houston State of the FCS and finished with 54 pass breakups and 13 interceptions during his tenure. McCollum has the athleticism to handle the NFL speed, but he fell to the fifth round because there's limited tape of him against top-tier talent.