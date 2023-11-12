McCollum is expected to start for the injured Carlton Davis (toe) ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McCollum saw increased opportunities last week, as he stepped in for the injured Jamel Dean, and he was able to tally six total tackles and one pass deflection in Tampa Bay's loss. With Davis missing time, the second-year cornerback out of Sam Houston State will start alongside Dean this Sunday. McCollum has recorded 23 total tackles and four pass deflections in eight appearances this season.