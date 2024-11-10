McCollum tweaked his hamstring in Sunday's Week 10 loss to San Francisco, but the injury isn't expected to be serious, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McCollum was deemed questionable to return with under five minutes remaining in the contest and was downgraded to doubtful with under a minute left. While he ultimately wasn't able to return to the game, the hamstring injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, per Laine's report. Tampa Bay is off next week, so McCollum will have extra time to recover ahead of the team's next contest, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 24 against the Giants.