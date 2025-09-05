Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Lands $48M extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucs signed McCollum to a three-year, $48 million contract extension Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal contains $35.4 million guaranteed and has McCollum under contract through the 2028 campaign. The 26-year-old was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal after starting all 17 regular-season games last season, a year in which he recorded 82 tackles (55 solo), 17 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. McCollum is penned in as a starting cornerback opposite Jamel Dean in Tampa Bay.
