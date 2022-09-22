McCollum (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
McCollum has yet to make his NFL debut after picking up a hamstring injury in mid-August. The rookie cornerback was able to log two limited practices last week, and his full participation on Tampa Bay's first injury report of Week 3 is an encouraging sign for his availability moving forward. McCollum could be used in a primary reserve role if starting cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) is limited during this Sunday's game against Green Bay.