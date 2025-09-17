McCollum tallied five tackles (four solo) in Tampa Bay's win over the Texans.

McCollum was dealing with a neck injury throughout the week leading up to the game but that didn't seem to slow him down as he ended up playing every defensive snap in addition to finishing second on the team in tackles behind Tykee Smith's 10. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career where he recorded 82 tackles (55 solo) and two interceptions in 17 games and will look to have similar production over the remaining 15 games of the current campaign.