McCollum, who finished with two assisted tackles and an interception across 33 snaps in the Buccaneers' preseason-opening loss to the Steelers, is attempting to learn how to harness his elite speed and improve his tackling during his upcoming second season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McCollum put together a solid rookie campaign after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, posting 24 tackles (18 solo) and a defensed pass across 268 defensive snaps while also logging another 225 plays on special teams as a gunner. McCollum, who boasts 4.33 speed, is working this summer on learning to play with more "controlled speed", including when positioning himself for tackles. In Friday's preseason loss to the Steelers, McCollum's top-end velocity played an integral part in his second-quarter interception, but he also ended up overrunning a tackle opportunity on Pittsburgh's George Pickens in the opening period that led to a touchdown for the talented second-year wideout.