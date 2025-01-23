McCollum posted 82 tackles (55 solo), 17 defensed passes, including two interceptions and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The third-year defensive back played in all 17 games for the second consecutive season and set new career highs in tackles and pass defensed while snagging the first two interceptions of his career. McCollum logged a career-high 1,007 snaps on defense as well, and he allowed an impressively sparse 48.2 percent completion rate in primary coverage, although that figure actually represented a three-percent increase from 2023. McCollum was a consistent source of IDP production by cornerback standards due to his above-average tackling and knack for getting his hands on the ball, and he could be candidate for an extension this offseason considering he's slated to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.