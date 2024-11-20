McCollum (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.
McCollum suffered a hamstring injury during the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the 49ers. Even with the additional rest courtesy of the Week 11 bye, McCollum was unable to participate in Wednesday's session, and he will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
