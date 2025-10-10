McCollum (thumb) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McCollum was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday after undergoing a procedure on his thumb earlier in the week, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The fourth-year pro has appeared in all five of Tampa Bay's games thus far, recording 31 total tackles and one pass defended. In his absence, Jamel Dean and Josh Hayes are expected to operate as the Bucs' top outside cornerback tandem.