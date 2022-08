McCollum was sidelined during Wednesday's practice after tweaking his hamstring, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCollum's availability for Saturday's preseason game against the Titans is currently in the air given the unclear nature of this injury. The Sam Houston State product, who was drafted in the fifth round of this year's draft, figures to compete with Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson for a depth role with the Buccaneers when healthy this preseason.