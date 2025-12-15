McCollum (hip) was placed on the injured reserve list Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fourth-year pro sustained a hip injury in the Week 15 loss to the Falcons, and it now appears serious enough for him to land on IR. McCollum will be forced to miss the Buccaneers' next four games at a minimum, meaning his 2025 regular season has come to an end. Across 13 appearances this year, the 26-year-old tallied 65 total tackles and six passes defensed, including one interception. While he's sidelined, expect Benjamin Morrison to have an expanded role in Tampa Bay's secondary.