McCollum registered 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-20 victory against Atlanta.

McCollum was one of three Bucs to log double-digit stops in the narrow win. The fourth-year cornerback finished with double-digit tackles just once last year -- in Week 5, also against the Falcons. McCollum finished with a career-high 82 tackles during the regular-season last year and will look to build upon that mark in 2025.