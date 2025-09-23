Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Posts nine stops in Week 3 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum totaled nine tackles (all solo) in a 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday.
McCollum finished second on Tampa Bay in tackles behind Lavonte David, who had 11. Through three games, McCollum has racked up 24 stops, racing out of the gate as he looks to surpass the career-best 82 tackles he recorded over 17 regular-season games last year. However, he doesn't yet have a defensed pass on his ledger after recording 17 of them during the regular season in 2024.
