McCollum (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCollum opened the Buccaneers' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs after aggravating his hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to the 49ers. However, he upgraded to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's trending toward playing in Week 12. If the Sam Houston State is sidelined Sunday, expect Tyrek Funderburk to see increased work with Buccaneers' first-team defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Opens week as DNP•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Remains busy in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Six tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Acrobatic INT in win•