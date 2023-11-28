McCollum recorded nine tackles (six solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The second-year cornerback's surprisingly high tackle total was the second highest on the day for the Buccaneers as McCollum filled in for Jamel Dean (ankle). The 2022 fifth-round pick's 38 stops on the season already outpace his rookie-season total of 24, which were accomplished in two additional games. McCollum is still in search of his first career interception, but he's now allowing an elite 36.4 percent completion rate on 33 attempts in primary coverage and has five defensed passes over 11 games.