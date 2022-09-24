McCollum (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
McCollum will be ready for his NFL debut after logging full practices all week. With the Buccaneers' secondary otherwise healthy, he will likely be limited primarily to contributing on special teams.
