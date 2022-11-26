McCollum (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

McCollum suffered a concussion in Tampa Bay's Week 10 win over Seattle, but he had time to recover during their subsequent bye week. He practiced in full each day leading up to Sunday's matchup against Cleveland and has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. McCollum will return to a depth role in the secondary and a significant role on special teams, and he's racked up 14 total tackles and one pass defended across six games this season.