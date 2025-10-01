default-cbs-image
McCollum tallied four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's Week 4 loss to Philadelphia.

McCollum logged all of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps for the third straight week. Through four contests, he's posted 28 tackles but does not yet have a defensed pass on his ledger after recording 17 over 17 regular-season games last year.

