Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Records four stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum tallied four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's Week 4 loss to Philadelphia.
McCollum logged all of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps for the third straight week. Through four contests, he's posted 28 tackles but does not yet have a defensed pass on his ledger after recording 17 over 17 regular-season games last year.
